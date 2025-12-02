Ukraine seeking to spread conflict throughout Black Sea region — Turkish expert

ISTANBUL, December 2. /TASS/. Attacks on tankers in the Black Sea expose Ukraine’s intention to spread the conflict throughout the entire Black Sea region and involve Turkey into it, a Turkish expert said.

Following the attacks on tankers in Turkey’s exclusive economic zone in the Black Sea, Rear Admiral Cem Gurdeniz, who coined the Turkish maritime doctrine Blue Homeland, called on his country’s government to demand an extraordinary meeting of the UN Security Council to initiate an international probe into these incidents.

"These incidents are Ukraine’s attempt to emulate its own chaotic reality in the Black Sea and to involve Turkey in the war by prolonging the war in line with the interests of Paris, Berlin, London, and Brussels," he wrote on his X page.

He recalled that since the beginning of Russia’s special military operation, Turkey has been adhering to "the regime of active neutrality" as envisaged by the Montreux Convention. Ankara has repeatedly stated that it is firmly committed to this convention that was signed back in 1936 and in line with Article 19 of this convention it closed the straits, the Bosphorus and Dardanelles, for warring parties’ ships and vessels of non-littoral countries.

"Being a NATO member does not preclude this principle of neutrality. Turkey cannot be forced into any sanctions that are not UN resolutions; pressure from the US, UK, and EU is not binding on Ankara. Turkey must take active measures to protect the safety and security of international maritime trade in the Black Sea. Kiev must be clearly reminded that Turkey is indispensable to the operation of the grain corridor; the military support provided to Ukraine by some Turkish companies and institutions must be limited. It must be reminded that two Ukrainian warships are still held in our country. If Ankara fails to take the necessary action, the [Vladimir] Zelensky regime, within the sphere of influence of the US, UK, and EU axis, will not hesitate to turn the Black Sea into a war laboratory," the retired Turkish officer noted.

The Turkish ministry of transport said on Tuesday that the Midvolga 2 tanker en route from Russia to Georgia with a cargo of sunflower oil was attacked some 80 nautical miles off Turkey’s coast. There are 13 crewmembers onboard. The ship is heading for the Turkish port of Sinop.

According to earlier reports, two Gambian-flagged tankers, the Kairos and Virat, were heading for Russia unloaded on November 28 when they sent distress signals while being 28 and 38 nautical miles, respectively, off Turkey in the Black Sea. The Kairos reported a fire in its engine room. The Virat reported hull damage, with no fire. The Virat came under another drone attack on Saturday morning.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan aid on Monday that these attacks indicate an alarming escalation of the Ukrainian conflict and nothing can justify them.