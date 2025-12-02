EU representatives to discuss new anti-Russian sanctions

BRUSSELS, December 2. /TASS/. The representatives of 27 member-countries of the European Union will discuss new anti-Russian sanctions at their meeting in early December.

"Council Decision and Implementing Regulation concerning restrictive measures in respect of actions undermining or threatening the territorial integrity, sovereignty and independence of Ukraine," the agenda indicates.

EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs Kaja Kallas stated earlier her intent to adopt additional sanctions against tankers carrying Russian oil by the end of this year.