Visa-free regime for China strengthens cooperation with Russia — Chinese expert

BEIJING, December 2. /TASS/. Visa-free regime for Chinese citizens, introduced in Russia, will further strengthen cooperation between the two countries, Wang Xiaoquan, an expert with the Institute of Russian, Eastern European and Central Asian Studies at the Chinese Academy of Social Sciences, said.

"People-to-people exchanges between China and Russia are expanding in both scale and depth," he said as quoted by the Global Times newspaper. " The mutual visa-free arrangement is giving this momentum an even stronger boost."

The expert noted that such a mutual policy of the two countries makes trips easier, further stimulates interest in contacts in various areas and tourism. He emphasized that it will also contribute to the expansion of economic cooperation and the deepening of cultural and people-to-people ties.

Wang Xiaoquan added that as the cooperation deepens, mutual understanding between China and Russia will strengthen and the contacts between them will become even closer. The expert explained that it will further "solidify the public support that underpins the long-term development of China-Russia relations."

According to the newspaper, Chinese travel agencies recorded a surge in searches for trips to Russia on Monday. It has been noted that the demand for air tickets and hotel bookings in Russia has also increased significantly recently.

President Vladimir Putin’s decree was published on Monday. According to it, citizens of the People’s Republic of China are granted the right to enter Russia and stay in Russia for up to 30 days without visas until September 14, 2026, based on the principle of reciprocity. The Chinese government introduced a similar visa-free regime for Russians starting on September 15.