EU spends over 187 billion euros on Ukraine — Kallas

BRUSSELS, December 1. /TASS/. The EU has already spent over 187 billion euros to support Ukraine, chief of European diplomacy Kaja Kallas said at a press conference after a meeting of EU defense ministers.

"Europe has already provided over 187 billion euros for Ukraine, more than anybody else," she said.

Kallas called for increasing funding for Ukraine, arguing that would help it on the battlefield, and "the stronger Ukraine is on the battlefield, the stronger they are behind the negotiation table."