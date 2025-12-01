MOSCOW, December 1. /TASS/. The head of the Kiev regime Vladimir Zelensky has agreed to engage in a personal discussion regarding the details of a potential Ukrainian settlement with US Special Presidential Envoy Steve Witkoff.

"Just spoke with Rustem Umerov and Steve Witkoff following the Florida talks, alongside Emmanuel Macron and Keir Starmer. It was an important briefing. We have agreed to discuss more details in person, our teams will now coordinate schedules to arrange further contact," Zelensky stated on his Telegram channel.

The negotiations between the United States and Ukraine were held on November 30 in southern Florida. The US delegation included Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Special Presidential Envoy Steve Witkoff, and President Donald Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner. The Ukrainian delegation included, among others, Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council Rustem Umerov and First Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Kyslytsya. Following the meeting, Secretary Rubio stated that the talks were constructive but that significant work lies ahead. He added that the United States remains optimistic about a peaceful settlement while maintaining an overall realistic perspective.

Zelensky is currently in Paris, where he has held talks with French President Emmanuel Macron. The Axios news outlet, citing Ukrainian officials, reports that Umerov is scheduled to fly to Paris on Monday to meet with Zelensky personally and to deliver a more comprehensive report on the negotiations.