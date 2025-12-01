Japan signals readiness to sign peace treaty with Russia — Foreign Ministry

TOKYO, December 1. /TASS/. The Japanese government wants to officially resolve the issue of ownership over the South Kuril Islands and sign a peace treaty with Russia, Japanese Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi said and a meeting with Masatoshi Ishigaki, the mayor of Nemuro city in Japan’s northernmost Hokkaido Prefecture, Japan's closest point to Russia.

"Ishigaki handed over to the minister a letter demanding that the problem of ‘northern territories (the South Kuril Islands - TASS) be resolved and exchanges with "the four islands’ be resumed to facilitate visits to graves," the Japanese foreign ministry said.

In response, according to the ministry, Motegi said that "the issue of 'northern territories' remains the most important one in relations between Japan and Russia." "Relations between Japan and Russia are in a difficult period but the course toward resolving the problem of the ownership of the 'four northern islands' and signing a peace treaty remains unchanged," the minister was quoted as saying.

Russia and Japan have been negotiating a post-World War II peace treaty since the mid-20th century. The main stumbling block is the issue of who owns the South Kuril Islands. After the end of World War II, all Kuril Islands were incorporated into the Soviet Union. However, Japan claimed the Iturup, Kunashir, Shikotan islands and a number of uninhabited islands of the Lesser Kuril Ridge called the Habomai Islands in Japan as its own.

In 1956, the Soviet Union and Japan signed a joint declaration on ceasing the state of war. The two countries resumed diplomatic and other relations, but have still not signed a peace treaty.

The Russian foreign ministry has repeatedly said that Russia’s sovereignty over the Kuril Islands is not up for debate, as international agreements stipulate that they belong to Russia.

Moscow halted peace treaty talks with Tokyo after it imposed unilateral sanctions on Russia over the situation in Ukraine. Apart from that, Moscow withdrew from talks on establishing joint economic activities on the Southern Kurils and visits by former residents of these islands were suspended.