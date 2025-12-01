Latin American countries should form their own power bloc — political scientist

RIO DE JANEIRO, December 1. /TASS/. Brazilian authorities should develop a comprehensive foreign policy strategy for the republic to form its own center of power in international relations with continental partners, as such a policy would enhance security in the region, Professor Eden Pereira of the Federal University of Rio de Janeiro told TASS.

"Brazil can preserve the South Atlantic as a zone of peace and security in the medium and long term, but to do so, it is necessary to jointly develop a new architecture with a center in <...> our own region, together with other important <...> players. Countries such as Mexico and especially Venezuela are indispensable for it," he noted.

According to the expert, as a first step, the Brazilian leadership should reconsider its mediating role in the conflict between the US and Venezuela. "It is essential for the Brazilian administration to adopt a firmer and tougher stance regarding the crisis in the Caribbean. President of Brazil Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva’s statements must be followed by coordinated actions with other Latin American states such as Colombia and Mexico," added Pereira.

"The tariff situation has shown that the current leadership in Washington only backs down when it itself can be seriously harmed," the political scientist concluded, referring to the recent cancellation of a significant portion of White House tariffs on Brazilian products.