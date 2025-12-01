OSCE finalizes Minsk Group dissolution

VIENNA, December 1. /TASS/. The Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) has completed the dissolution of the Minsk Group and related structures, the OSCE press service said.

The OSCE Minsk process was launched in 1992 to settle the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict. The Minsk Group, co-chaired by Russia, the United States, and France, was the key element of this process.

"The OSCE finalized the closure of the Minsk Process and its related structures at 23:59 on 30 November 2025, in line with the Ministerial Council decision MC.DEC/1/25 adopted on 1 September 2025, following a Joint Appeal from Armenia and Azerbaijan to the Finnish Chairpersonship of the OSCE," the organization said.