Trump says Venezuela's unfriendly actions prompted his Truth Social statement

WASHINGTON, December 1. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump said that he had previously recommended considering the airspace over Venezuela closed because Washington does not view the country as friendly.

"Because we consider Venezuela to be not a very friendly country," the US leader said in response to a question from journalists about why, on November 29, he wrote on Truth Social that "airlines, pilots, drug dealers and human traffickers" should consider the airspace over and around Venezuela "closed in its entirety."

"Don't read anything into it," Trump added, asked whether his remarks should be interpreted as an indication of the US military's readiness to strike Venezuela

In this context, Trump once again asserted that the Venezuelan authorities allegedly facilitated the illegal migration of "millions of people" from that country to the United States. "Take a look at the people that were allowed to come into our country. We're paying a big price for it," the US leader noted. He answered questions from reporters aboard his plane en route to Washington from Florida, where he spent the Thanksgiving weekend.

The Wall Street Journal previously reported, citing sources, that Trump told Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro in a phone call that if he does not resign voluntarily, Washington may take forceful measures.

Washington has accused Caracas of failing to sufficiently combat drug smuggling. Under this pretext, the US has deployed significant forces to the Caribbean, including a strike group led by the aircraft carrier Gerald R. Ford, a nuclear-powered submarine, and more than 16,000 troops. Since September, US forces have destroyed at least 20 boats and eliminated over 80 individuals.