Polish PM rejects EU ruling on same-sex marriage

MOSCOW, November 26. /TASS/. The European Union cannot impose its court decision on recognizing same-sex marriage on Poland, Prime Minister Donald Tusk told a cabinet meeting.

"I would like to reassure everyone - the European Union will not be able to impose anything on us on this issue (an EU Court decision on recognition of same-sex marriages in other countries of the union - TASS)," Tusk said as broadcast on the social media of the office of the head of government. He said the cabinet is currently working on compromise legal solutions on this issue that would suit the parliamentary majority.

On November 25, the Court of Justice of the European Union ruled on a lawsuit filed by two Polish citizens, stating that Poland must recognize same-sex marriages registered in other EU member states. Currently, Polish law does not recognize same-sex unions, while the constitution defines marriage as a union between a man and a woman.