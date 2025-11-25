Erdogan expresses hope that Russia-Ukraine direct talks will be held in Istanbul

ISTANBUL, November 25. /TASS/. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has expressed hope that direct peace talks between Moscow and Kiev will be held in Istanbul, his press service said after his video address to the summit of the Coalition of the Willing.

"The meeting addressed the recent developments in the war between Ukraine and Russia, steps to end it, and peace efforts. President Erdogan stated that Turkey will continue its diplomatic efforts to facilitate direct contacts between the parties to reach a fair and lasting peace as soon as possible. He noted that direct talks between the parties can be organized in Istanbul and that Turkey maintains contacts with both Ukraine and Russia on this matter," it said.

It also noted that Ankara believes that "a ceasefire involving the energy and port infrastructure may serve as a favorable groundwork for talks between the parties on a comprehensive peace treaty."

Representatives from 35 countries took part in the summit of the Coalition of the Willing, it added.