PARIS, November 25. /TASS/. French President Emmanuel Macron said the "coalition of the willing" plans to deploy its forces "away from the front lines" after the Ukraine conflict is resolved.

"We have never planned to deploy troops near the front, because this has not been our task," Macron told RTL radio.

According to him, a troop deployment "on reserve grounds in Kiev and Odessa" may be considered. "There is an element of confidentiality to it, as the scheme is more complex, and an assistance force is currently being established," Macron shared.

"British, French, and Turkish soldiers will be on the ground to ensure training and security after peace is signed, meaning, not in the context of the war," he explained.

The French leader announced earlier that the coalition of the willing will convene via video link on November 25.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov stated earlier that most European capitals currently form the basis of the coalition of the willing, which pursues the sole aim of keeping hostilities in Ukraine lasting as long as possible, "until the last Ukrainian." Also, he said, Russia will never tolerate any NATO troop deployment in Ukraine, as the presence of the alliance’s military on Ukrainian soil would pose a threat to Russia.