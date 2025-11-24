Ukraine affirms draft peace plan reflects its interests — White House

WASHINGTON, November 24. /TASS/. The Ukrainian delegation affirmed at Geneva peace talks that the latest draft peace plan for Ukraine reflects the country's national interests, the White House said in a readout of the meeting in Switzerland.

"Ukrainian representatives stated that, based on the revisions and clarifications presented today, they believe the current draft reflects their national interests and provides credible and enforceable mechanisms to safeguard Ukraine’s security in both the near and long term," according to the document.

"The Ukrainian delegation affirmed that all of their principal concerns—security guarantees, long-term economic development, infrastructure protection, freedom of navigation, and political sovereignty—were thoroughly addressed during the meeting," the document reads.

For their part, the team of US officials stressed that the consultations are aimed toward "a durable, comprehensive peace."

On Sunday, Vladimir Zelensky announced the start of negotiations between Ukrainian negotiators, European partners and a US delegation in Switzerland to discuss steps toward ending the conflict. Reuters reported earlier, citing an unnamed US official, that Washington and Kiev’s negotiating teams will meet in Geneva to agree the final details of the latest US peace plan for Ukraine.