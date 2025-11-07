US considering carveout from sanctions for Hungary — Trump

WASHINGTON, November 7. /TASS/. The United States is considering an opportunity to make an exception for Hungary in the regime of sanctions on Russian energy resources, considering that the country is landlocked, President Donald Trump said at the meeting with Hungary’s Prime Minister Viktor Orban.

"We're looking at it, because it's very difficult for them [Hungary - TASS] to get the oil and gas from other areas. As you know, they don't have the advantage of having sea. It's a great country, it's a big country, but they don't have sea. They don't have the ports. And so they have a difficult problem," Trump said.

The opportunity of holding the US-Russia summit in Budapest is being discussed, the US leader added.