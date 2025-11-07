European military trainers should be part of Ukraine security guarantees — Reuters

BRUSSELS, November 7. /TASS/. The European Union should station its military trainers in Ukraine after the war there ends to strengthen Ukrainian forces as part of Western security guarantees, Reuters news agency quoted General Sean Clancy, chair of the EU’s military committee, as saying.

"Europe can provide a high degree of that level of training. Will some of that be in Ukraine? I think that is optimal," he said.

Clancy said it would be "optimal" to move part of the EU Military Assistance Mission in support of Ukraine (EUMAM Ukraine) into the country after the war. The mission has already trained more than 80,000 soldiers outside Ukraine.

Clancy said strong Ukrainian forces would serve as a security guarantee for both Ukraine and Europe.

Clancy said the size of any EU presence inside Ukraine would depend on what Kiev wanted and the type of training required.

"This is something that we are...prudently examining in concert with our colleagues in Ukraine. And their needs are changing as well," he said.

Russian President Vladimir Putin said earlier that should NATO forces appear in Ukraine, they would be legitimate targets for the Russian army. According to him, after long-term peace agreements are reached, there will be no need to deploy Western troops on Ukrainian territory.