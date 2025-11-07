Trump points to progress in efforts to resolve Ukraine conflict

WASHINGTON, November 7. /TASS/. Progress has been made in efforts to resolve the Ukraine conflict, US President Donald Trump said.

He expressed confidence at a meeting with the leaders of five Central Asian nations at the White House that he had been able to end eight conflicts in the previous months.

"We're looking to add one more. That's possible," Trump said, adding that he was talking about the Ukraine conflict. "We haven't gotten there yet, but I think we've made a lot of progress," the US president noted.