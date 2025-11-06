MELITOPOL, November 6. /TASS/. The plans of NATO and Ukraine to stage a large-scale disaster at the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant are especially Machiavellian, Communications Director Yevgenia Yashina told TASS.

"At the same time, the plans of Western ‘partners’ to orchestrate a large-scale catastrophe followed by false accusations against Russia can be seen as particularly cynical and inhumane," she said.

Earlier, Russia’s Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR) said the West was plotting sabotage at the Zaporozhye nuclear power by "melting the core of its nuclear reactors." The British surmised that "residents of the Kiev-controlled areas and citizens of the EU countries near the Ukrainian western border would be in the area of the spread of radioactive particles," the SVR said. The plan is to carry out a major act of sabotage resulting in the deaths of Ukrainians and residents of European Union countries, similar to the 2014 tragedy where Malaysia flight MH17 went down. European NATO members think that by doing this, the Kiev regime will be able to change the course of the Ukrainian conflict and its public perception in the West.