China scrupulously fulfills obligations, while US increases pressure — diplomat

WASHINGTON, October 25. /TASS/. China scrupulously fulfills its obligations under a trade deal with the US, while Washington is increasing pressure on Beijing, Liu Pengyu, spokesperson for the Chinese Embassy in Washington, told TASS.

"China firmly opposes the US's false accusations and related investigation measures," he pointed out, commenting on the US authorities' statement about an investigation into China’s implementation of the trade deal.

The diplomat stressed that "China has scrupulously fulfilled its obligations," while the US "has systematically escalated economic and other forms of pressure against China, implementing a series of restrictive measures such as export controls and investment restrictions that repudiate the spirit of the agreement." Besides, in Liu’s words, "the US has promoted false narratives related to human rights" in China.

"These actions have done serious damage to China-US ties as well as economic and trade relations, and disrupted normal trade and investment activities," the Chinese embassy spokesperson noted.

According to him, China urges the US "to promptly correct its wrong practices" and adhere to bilateral agreements.

On Friday, US Trade Representative Jamieson Greer's office announced an investigation in order to "examine whether China has fully implemented its commitments under the Phase One Agreement" signed in 2020, how it affected US trade and what measures Washington needed to take. According to the Washington administration, the agreement stipulated a rise in Chinese imports from the US, with the goal being to reduce the trade deficit. In addition, Beijing made a commitment to taking measures to correct its policy regarding intellectual property rights, technology transfer, agriculture and financial services.