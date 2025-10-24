Hamas calls for speeding up creation of Gaza administration committee

DOHA, October 25. /TASS/. Hamas calls for speeding up efforts to establish a committee to administer the Gaza Strip, the Palestinian movement’s spokesperson Hazem Qasim said.

"We call for speeding up the formation of a committee that will oversee the rebuilding of Gaza," he told Al Jazeera.

The Hamas official added that the movement "is committed to the ceasefire agreement and has shown flexibility in transferring power to the Palestinian National Authority."

Earlier, Egyptian sources said that the delegations of the Palestinian movements Hamas and Fatah had held talks in Cairo, discussing the post-war administration of the Gaza Strip. Hamas also held consultaitons with the Palestine Liberation Front and the Democratic Front for the Liberation of Palestine.