Palestinian factions support idea of deploying UN peacekeepers to Gaza

CAIRO, October 24. /TASS/. Palestinian factions that took part in the Cairo talks, have supported the idea of deploying UN peacekeepers in the Gaza Strip, Hamas said on its Telegram channel.

"Participants in the Cairo meetings agreed on the need to take all possible measures to preserve a stable situation across entire Gaza. They also confirm: it is important that the United Nations pass a resolution on deploying peacekeeping forces in the enclave to monitor the ceasefire," it said.

Apart from that, according to Hamas, the Palestinian factions have agreed that "a special international commission will be set up to control financing and implementing Gaza reconstruction plans. Power in the enclave will transferred to a Palestinian committee of independent technocrats that will be in charge of meeting the enclave residents’ basic needs in coordination with international organizations and delegates from Arab countries."

The faction also agreed to consider the Palestine Liberation Organization as "the only legitimate representative of the Palestinian people."

The list of signatories has not been provided.

On Thursday, Egyptian sources close to the consultations said that Fatah and Hamas delegations held talks in Cairo to discuss the post-war administration of the Gaz Strip. A day before that, Hamas held talks in Cairo with delegations of the Palestine Liberation Front and the Democratic Front for the Liberation of Palestine.