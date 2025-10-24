Israel eliminates Hezbollah logistics commander in southern Lebanon

TEL AVIV, October 24. /TASS/. The Israeli military has eliminated Hezbollah logistics commander in southern Lebanon, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said.

"Earlier today (Friday), the IDF struck and eliminated the logistics commander of Hezbollah’s Southern Front headquarters, Abbas Hassan Karky, in the Nabatieh area of southern Lebanon," it said. In recent months, Abbas led efforts to rebuild Hezbollah’s combat capabilities and assisted in the reestablishment of terrorist infrastructure that had been dismantled during the war, particularly during Operation "Northern Arrows," south of the Litani River. He was also responsible for reestablishing the organization’s force structure and for managing the transfer and storage of weapons in southern Lebanon. Over the past few years, the terrorist had held several positions within the Hezbollah terrorist organization."

According to the IDF, the man’s "activities constituted a violation of the understandings between Israel and Lebanon."