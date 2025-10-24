Russian diplomats help 47 Russian nationals, their relatives leave Gaza — Foreign Ministry

MOSCOW, October 24. /TASS/. Russian diplomats assisted in helping 47 Russian citizens and their closest Palestinian relatives leave the Gaza Strip on October 22, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova told TASS.

"On October 22, 2025, the mission of the Russian Federation at the Palestinian National Authority together with the Russian Embassy in the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan provided assistance in leaving the Gaza Strip to 47 Russian citizens and their closest Palestinian relatives, which includes 15 Russian nationals and 32 Palestinians," she noted.

The diplomat specified that 15 minors were among those evacuated. "One of the citizens with cerebral palsy born in 2007 was evacuated within the framework of the WHO medical evacuation," Zakharova added.