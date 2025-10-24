Japan's new PM announces early rise in defense spending to 2% of GDP

TOKYO, October 24. /TASS/. Japan’s new Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi stated in her inaugural policy speech to parliament that the government will reach its defense spending goal of 2% of GDP ahead of schedule.

The target, originally set for 2027, will now be met within the current fiscal year ending March 31, 2026.

"Since the formulation of the three key national security documents in December 2022, significant changes have occurred in the global security environment, including the emergence of new forms of warfare," Takaichi said. She emphasized the need for Japan to "drastically strengthen its defense capabilities."

Takaichi also revealed plans to review Japan’s three foundational defense documents, including the National Security Strategy, ahead of schedule. The strategy’s current version, adopted in December 2022, was intended to remain in effect until 2027. "We will begin revising these security documents over the next year to ensure they reflect the latest strategic realities," she added.

Japan’s 2022 National Security Strategy affirmed the country’s right to conduct counterstrikes against targets within an adversary’s territory, while maintaining the prohibition on preemptive strikes. The strategy also called for raising defense spending to 2% of GDP by 2027, in line with NATO standards.

To bolster its retaliatory capabilities, Japan plans to extend the range of its Type-12 missiles, develop indigenous hypersonic weapons, and purchase US-made Tomahawk cruise missiles.