Turkey ready to host Russia-US summit — president

ANKARA, October 24. /TASS/. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan announced his readiness to host a Russia-US summit on Turkish soil.

"The importance of Turkey or Istanbul in achieving a peaceful settlement in Ukraine has once again become apparent. We are ready to host talks on Ukraine at any time. It is a pity that the meeting in Budapest did not take place. We believe that any dialogue will contribute to ending this war. From the beginning, we have advocated for this and worked to make it happen. We have good relations with both sides and have earned their trust. This gives us an advantage on the path to peace, and we are determined to leverage it for the benefit of humanity," he told reporters when asked about the prospects for talks between the presidents of Russia and the United States and the future of the Istanbul negotiations on Ukraine.