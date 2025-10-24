Hungary intends to circumvent EU bans on oil, gas supplies from Russia — Orban

BUDAPEST, October 24. /TASS/. Hungary will try to circumvent the European Union’s bans on oil and gas supplies from Russia and will continue to fight this decision, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban, who is taking part in the EU summit in Brussels, said.

"Indeed, there are sanctions against some Russian oil companies. <…> We are working on how to circumvent those sanctions," he said on the Kossuth radio station, adding that he had discussed the issue with the management of the Hungarian company MOL, which uses Russian oil at its refineries.

"We continue to fight. This battle is not yet lost," Orban said, adding that "serious maneuvers" will be required.