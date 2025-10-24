NEW YORK, October 24. /TASS/. The absence of a clear decision on the frozen Russian assets and the so-called reparation loan for Ukraine at the October 23 EU summit will have a serious impact on Kiev, which is heavily financially dependent on the West, The New York Times reported.

According to the newspaper, the European Union hoped that the meeting in Brussels would resolve the issue of transferring 140 billion euros of Russian assets to Ukraine, since its participants would be able to formalize the legal framework. However, Belgium did not support the expropriation of Russian assets for fear of Moscow's retaliatory measures.

As the NYT notes, Europe is unlikely to abandon the idea of transferring Russian funds to Kiev in the future, but there was no open approval of this idea, which many expected at the Brussels summit.

Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on October 23 that any confiscation initiatives by the European Union against Russian assets would entail a guaranteed painful response.