UNESCO chief condemns killing of military reporter in Zaporozhye Region

PARIS, October 23. /TASS/. UNESCO Director-General Audrey Azoulay condemned the killing of Ivan Zuev, a military correspondent for MIA Rossiya Segodnya, in the Zaporozhye Region, according to a statement from the organization obtained by TASS.

"I condemn the killing of Ivan Zuev and call for an investigation into the circumstances. I reiterate my call for the observance of international humanitarian law, including United Nations Security Council Resolution 2222 unanimously adopted in 2015 on the protection of journalists, media professionals and associated personnel as civilians in situations of conflict, a status recently reaffirmed in the Pact for the Future," the statement reads.

Zuev died on October 16 in a Ukrainian UAV strike while on an editorial assignment in the Zaporozhye Region. His colleague Yury Voitkevich also suffered serious injuries.