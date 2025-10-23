Top US official announces destruction of boat used for drug trafficking in Pacific Ocean

WASHINGTON, October 23. /TASS/. US Secretary of War Pete Hegseth announced that US forces had destroyed a boat allegedly used for drug trafficking in international waters of the Pacific Ocean.

On his X page, he reported that, at the orders of President Donald Trump, the military struck a small vessel in the eastern Pacific Ocean. According to Hegseth, the boat was transporting drugs for members of an organization that the US considers terrorist.

The Pentagon chief noted that "three male narco-terrorists were aboard the vessel during the strike, which was conducted in international waters," adding that they were killed. The top defense official emphasized that no US servicemen were injured. "These strikes will continue, day after day," he stressed.

Earlier, CBS reported that the US military had struck another boat in the Pacific Ocean that was allegedly used to deliver drugs to the US. According to the TV channel, this is the eighth boat the US military has destroyed under the pretext of combating drug trafficking. Previous strikes have been carried out in the southern Caribbean.