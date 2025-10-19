Death toll in Gaza over ceasefire period up to 51 — TV

DOHA, October 19. /TASS/. More than 50 people have died in the Gaza Strip as a result of Israel’s operation after the ceasefire came in force, the Al Jazeera television channel reported, citing medics.

According to them, the death toll has risen to 51, with more than 150 people being wounded.

Israel and Hamas resumed Egypt-, Qatar, the United States, and Turkey-mediated indirect talks on settling the situation in the Gaza Strip on October 6. On October 9, the parties to the conflict signed n agreement on the implementation of phase one of US President Donald Trump’s Gaza ceasefire plan. The ceasefire came into effect on October 10. On October 18, Gaza’s authorities claimed that Israel had violated the ceasefire 47 times, killing 38 and wounding 143 people.