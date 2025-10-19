Another piece of jewelry stolen from Louvre found — paper

PARIS, October 19. /TASS/. Another one of the nine pieces of Napoleon III’s jewelry stolen from the Louvre on Sunday morning has been found, Le Parisien reported citing a source, but did not specify which of the jewels was discovered besides the previously found crown of Empress Eugenie.

The newspaper also said that four criminals were involved in the robbery. Two of them were dressed in yellow vests like workers, while the other two were waiting for their accomplices on scooters under the window of the museum.

French Culture Minister Rachida Dati said it took four minutes for the criminals to steal the priceless objects. According to Interior Minister Laurent Nunez, the attackers entered the building from the Seine embankment, where construction work was underway. The criminals used a ladder truck to enter the museum.