Victory bloc to persist in its struggle against Sandu's government — Gutsul

CHISINAU, October 15. /TASS/. The opposition Victory Bloc will continue its fight against the government of Moldovan President Maia Sandu, which organized illegitimate elections, said Evghenia Gutsul, head of the Gagauz autonomy, in a written statement conveyed through her lawyers to TASS.

"The Victory Bloc has become the voice of our citizens, uniting all those who oppose the policies of humiliation and poverty. We will continue to defend Moldova, despite these illegitimate elections," she stated.

Moldova’s Constitutional Court is expected to certify the election results on October 16, after which President Sandu will issue a decree convening the first session of the new parliament.

According to data from the Central Election Commission, Sandu’s ruling Party of Action and Solidarity (PAS) will hold 55 of the 101 seats in parliament. The Patriotic Bloc will claim 26 seats, the pro-European Alternative Bloc eight, and both Our Party and Democracy at Home will each obtain six.

The opposition has rejected the results, alleging widespread violations of voters’ rights, while the Moldovan authorities have dismissed these complaints as insignificant.

On August 5, 2025, Gutsul was sentenced to seven years in prison on charges of illegally financing the opposition Sor Party. She was also banned from political activity for five years and fined $2.4 million — the amount she allegedly used to fund her campaign. Her defense team has appealed the ruling. Gutsul maintains that the lawsuit is politically motivated and backed by the ruling Action and Solidarity Party, which controls both the Moldovan parliament and government.