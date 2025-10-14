Trump says he `probably’ still has good relations with Putin

WASHINGTON, October 14. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump believes he still maintains very good relations with Russian leader Vladimir Putin.

According to the US leader, he thought he "had a very good relationship" with Putin. "Probably [I] still do," he continued, answering reporters’ questions at a meeting with his Argentinian counterpart, Javier Milei, in the White House.

At the same time, Trump claimed the Ukraine crisis was ongoing because of Moscow’s actions and that Putin’s "economy is going to collapse." "And I’d like to see him [Putin] do well," he stated.