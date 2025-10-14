United States does not want war with Russia — US lawmaker

WASHINGTON, October 14. /TASS/. Nations of the North Atlantic Alliance act as if the Cold War were still ongoing, while the United States has no desire to ressurrect its conflict with Russia, US Representative Anna Paulina Luna (Republican from Florida), stated.

"Why does NATO continue to act as if we are in the Cold War? NATO‘s #1 objective should be peace. [42nd US President Bill] Clinton supported Russia joining NATO. The United States does not want war with Russia," she wrote on the social media platform X. The lawmaker made this statement while commenting on a video clip in which NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte claims that the alliance holds superiority over Russia.

On October 10, Luna stated that she was looking forward to leading a delegation of US legislators for a meeting with members of the Russian Federation Council. She did not specify when this meeting is planned to take place. The representative expressed confidence that US President Donald Trump is committed to resolving the conflict in Ukraine and normalizing relations with Russia. "This is not the cold war. The US president wants peace and I 100% back him. Those that are operating in the shadows seeking to undermine these peace talks will not win," she added at the time.