Israel to keep Rafah border crossing closed as Hamas fails to fulfill obligations — media

TEL AVIV, October 14. /TASS/. Israeli authorities have decided to postpone the reopening of the Rafah border crossing between Egypt and the Gaza Strip on October 15 and to limit the amount of humanitarian aid entering the Palestinian enclave due to Hamas’s failure to fulfill its obligation to return the bodies of deceased hostages, the Ynet news website reported.

On the evening of October 13, four coffins containing the remains of hostages killed in Gaza were handed over to the Israeli side through ICRC representatives. Earlier that morning, all 20 still-held hostages in Gaza were released and returned to Israel, leaving the militants with 28 bodies. All of them are to be returned in the near future as part of the peace settlement agreements in Gaza.

The Israeli government expressed dissatisfaction that, during the first stage of returning the remains, the militants handed over only four bodies out of 28. Defense Minister Israel Katz called this a violation of the agreement and warned that further delays by the militants would have repercussions.