Delivery of Tomahawk missiles to Kiev could cause 'triple harm' — senator

MOSCOW, October 14. /TASS/. If the US supplies Tomahawk missiles to Ukraine, it will not change the situation on the battlefield, but could cause "triple harm" - harm relations between Russia and the United States, prospects for resolving the Ukrainian conflict and global security, Senator Alexey Pushkov said.

"The United States can transfer up to 50 Tomahawk missiles to Ukraine. Here, this will in no way change the situation on the battlefield for Ukraine, but the overall harm could be enormous, and the harm is threefold: for the prospects of resolving the Ukrainian crisis; for the relations between Washington and Moscow; and for global security, because these supplies will inevitably lead to a new level of escalation of the conflict," he wrote on Telegram.

The senator said that US President Donald Trump can now either carry out his threat and damage the cause of peace, or choose to go a more rational route.

On October 6, Trump said that he had actually made the decision on the possibility of transferring Tomahawk missiles to Ukraine, but did not explain what it was. He said that before making a final decision he should most likely discuss this with Russian President Vladimir Putin.