Hamas accuses Israel of violating ceasefire regime in Gaza

CAIRO, October 14. /TASS/. The Palestinian movement Hamas has accused the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) of violating a ceasefire agreement in the Gaza Strip amid the deaths of several Palestinians in the enclave, Hamas Spokesman Hazem Qassem said on his Telegram channel.

"The Israeli army killing several Gaza residents is the violation of the ceasefire agreement. We again ask to boost the monitoring of Israel without allowing it to shirk its obligations to mediators," he wrote.

Earlier, Palestine’s WAFA news agency reported that four Palestinians in the Gaza Strip had been killed in attacks by Israeli drones.

Previously, the IDF press service reported that "several suspects were identified crossing the yellow line and approaching IDF troops operating in the northern Gaza Strip, which constitutes a violation of the agreement."

The ceasefire agreement in the Gaza Strip took effect on October 10 with Israeli forces "deployed along the updated lines."