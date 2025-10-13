NATO should prioritize combating tankers carrying Russian oil — bloc’s chief

BRUSSELS, October 13. /TASS/. NATO and all European countries should prioritize combating the free fleet of tankers that allegedly transport Russian oil at market prices, regardless of the West's attempts to impose a price ceiling on it, the bloc’s Secretary General Mark Rutte said.

"When it comes to the shadow fleet, this should be a new priority for Europe and NATO to cut off that crucial supply of money to the Russians. Of course, we have the international law, the Law of the Sea, etc., but there is a lot we can do to make it difficult [for Russia]," he said at NATO Parliamentary Assembly’s session in Ljubljana broadcast by NATO’s press service.

Rutte welcomed the Baltic states' attempts to detain tankers carrying Russian oil and noted the actions by France, which had previously detained but later released such a tanker.

Secretary General believes that any such actions create problems for Russia, forcing it to think through new logistics or measures to escort ships, which is why, in his opinion, NATO should step up those actions.