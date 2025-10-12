Israel not to attend Gaza peace summit in Egypt — PM’s office

TEL AVIV, October 12. /TASS/. Israel will not take part in the Gaza peace summit in Egypt’s Sharm El Sheikh following the Gaza ceasefire deal, spokesperson for the Israeli prime minister’s office Shosh Berdosian said.

According to her, not a single Israeli representative will take part in it.

The Axios portal reported earlier that the upcoming Gaza peace summit in Sharm El Sheikh is expected to be attended by the leaders or forein ministers of Germany, France, the United Kingrom, Italy, Qatar, the United Arab Emirates, Jordan, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, Pakistan, and Indonesia.

Meanwhile the Al-Araby Al-Jadeed television channel said, citing sources, that the leaders of the Palestinian Authority have not been invited.