Hamas refuses to participate in Gaza summit in Egypt — AFP

CAIRO, October 12. /TASS/. The Palestinian movement Hamas will not participate in the Peace Summit in Egypt’s Sharm el-Sheikh marking the conclusion of the ceasefire agreement in the Gaza Strip.

"The official signing - we will not be involved," Hossam Badran, a member of the Hamas s political bureau, said in an interview with AFP. He emphasized that in the conflict settlement, the movement acted "principally through Qatari and Egyptian mediators."

As of now, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has not commented on his participation in the summit.

Indirect talks between the delegations of Israel and Hamas resumed in Sharm el-Sheikh late on October 6, with Egypt, Qatar and the United States acting as mediators. Hamas and Israel have already exchanged, through the mediators, the lists of hostages and prisoners who are expected to be released under the Gaza deal.

On October 9, US President Donald Trump stated that the Israel-Hamas talks in Egypt had yielded an agreement on the first phase of a peace plan. The Israeli military announced on October 10 that the Gaza ceasefire agreement came into effect from 9:00 a.m. GMT. On October 13, leaders from more than twenty countries were invited to attend the Summit for Peace on the occasion of the ceasefire agreement for the Gaza Strip.