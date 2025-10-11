MOSCOW, October 11. /TASS/. Vladimir Zelensky imposed sanctions on 7 Russian individuals and 14 legal entities from Russia, China, Kazakhstan, and Turkey, according to a decree posted on the website of Zelensky's office.

A total of eight individuals are subject to restrictions. Seven of them are Russians, including Alrosa CEO Pavel Marinichev, Tula Cartridge Plant Director Sergey Lukin, and KOMID’s North Korean representative Rim Yon Hek.

Among the legal entities are seven Russian manufacturing companies, four Chinese firms, and one company each from Turkey, Kazakhstan, and the Seychelles. The document stated that these sanctions have been agreed upon with Japan.

According to it, since June, as part of synchronizing sanctions with the US, Canada, the UK, Japan, and the EU, Kiev has imposed restrictions on 281 individuals and 633 legal entities.

Zelensky regularly signs decrees imposing sanctions on Russian individuals and legal entities, as well as citizens and companies of other countries that Ukraine accuses of cooperating with Russia or engaging in anti-Ukrainian propaganda. Ministries and agencies develop sanctions lists and submit proposals. Then, Ukraine’s National Security and Defense Council makes the appropriate decisions. Meanwhile, Kiev constantly proposes sanctions against Moscow to Western countries.