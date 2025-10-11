Rafah border crossing to resume operations on October 14 — Al Arabiya

TUNIS, October 11. /TASS/. The Rafah checkpoint on the border between the Gaza Strip and Egypt will resume operations on October 14, the Al Arabiya TV channel reported.

According to an Egyptian source, the border crossing will "operate in both directions," allowing injured Palestinians and seriously ill patients in need of medical care to be transported to Egyptian hospitals for treatment. In addition, those who wish to do so will be able to return to the Palestinian enclave. However, "trucks with humanitarian aid will not be allowed to enter through the checkpoint, as it is intended for private individuals only." Aid to the population of the Gaza Strip will be delivered through the Kerem Shalom border crossing.

The Rafah checkpoint was originally intended only for the movement of people. However, after October 7, 2023, due to the exceptional circumstances of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, the Egyptian authorities had to reorganize its operations to allow the passage of trucks, fuel tankers, and other vehicles.

On October 6, delegations from Israel and Hamas resumed indirect talks on settling the conflict in the Gaza Strip, mediated by Egypt, Qatar, and the United States, with Turkey also joining the consultations. On October 9, the sides signed an agreement to implement the first phase of the peace plan previously presented by US President Donald Trump. The following day, Israeli servicemen announced that the ceasefire agreement in Gaza had come into force and that troops had "taken up positions along the updated deployment lines.".