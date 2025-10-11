Hungary starts collecting signatures for petition against Brussels' military plans — Orban

BUDAPEST, October 11. /TASS/. Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban has announced the collection of signatures in the country against the military plans of EU leaders.

"Europe is rapidly approaching war. A few weeks ago, Brussels' military plan was presented in Copenhagen: Europe pays, Ukrainians fight, and Russia will be exhausted," the prime minister wrote on his Facebook (a social media site banned in Russia since it is owned by Meta corporation classified as extremist by the Russian authorities).

He noted that Hungary does not want this and that the EU has therefore launched a campaign to discredit him. "The arsenal is wide: accusations of espionage, fake news scandals, and legal manipulations," the prime minister clarified.

"We cannot stand aside and watch this happen! We must show once again that the Hungarian people do not want war. That is why today we are starting to collect signatures against Brussels' military plans. We will be in every city and village because we need every peace-loving Hungarian now!" Orban concluded.

At the same time, he was the first in the country to sign the petition.

Earlier, the Hungarian government stated that it would determine its position on the conflict in Ukraine and the EU's plans based on the opinions of its citizens, including the results of the petition drive against Brussels' military plans. This document is expected to be sent to EU leaders.