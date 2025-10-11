SEOUL, October 11. /TASS/. Representatives of the units of the Korean People's Army who participated in the battles in the Kursk Region took part in a parade in Pyongyang on the occasion of the 80th anniversary of the Workers' Party of Korea, the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) reported.

"During the parade, columns of invincible detachments of foreign operations marched in front of the stands, which showed the indomitable Korean character and wrote a new page in the history of the Korean People's Army with their military valor and merits in defending the honor and dignity of the fatherland," the agency informed.

Earlier, Chairman of United Russia, Deputy Chairman of the Russian Security Council Dmitry Medvedev, who attended the parade, told reporters about this.

The parade on the occasion of the 80th anniversary of the Workers' Party of Korea was held in Pyongyang on October 10.