Trump says to meet with leaders of many countries in Cairo

WASHINGTON, October 11. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump will hold a meeting with leaders of many countries in Egypt, he said.

During his trip to the Middle East, he will also visit Israel, where he will address the Knesset.

"I'll go to Cairo. I think that's where we're going, as opposed to the place of the signing. And we have a lot of leaders from all over the world coming. They've been invited," Trump said.

Earlier, the Axios portal reported citing sources that Trump during a trip to Egypt next week plans to meet with the leaders of a number of states to resolve the conflict in the Gaza Strip. According to the portal, the meeting may take place on October 13 or 14 in Sharm el-Sheikh.

Earlier, the Egyptian president said that if a ceasefire agreement in the Gaza Strip is signed during the ongoing negotiations in Sharm el-Sheikh, the American leader should be present at the signing ceremony.

Trump said on Wednesday that Israel and the radical Palestinian movement Hamas had signed agreements on the first stage of a peace plan following contacts in Egypt. According to him, this stage involves the release of all hostages "in the near future" and the withdrawal of Israeli troops to the agreed line inside the Gaza Strip. In response to the release of the hostages, Israel is committed to releasing a large group of Palestinian prisoners.