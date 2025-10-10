Trump praises support of Russia, other nations for his Gaza plan

WASHINGTON, October 11. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump has highly appreciated support of his plan to resolve the conflict in the Gaza Strip from Russia and other countries.

"Russia came in, [Russian] President [Vladimir] Putin, he supports it fully, very fully," the American leader told reporters at the White House. "Iran came in. I was very happy to see that. Even countries that weren't necessarily involved in the process, they all support it. I don't know of anybody that doesn’t."

Putin said earlier that Trump's plan to resolve the crisis in Gaza, if implemented, would be a historic event, adding that the American leader is doing a lot to resolve decades-long crises.

On October 6, Israel and Hamas resumed indirect negotiations on the settlement of the conflict in the Gaza Strip with the mediation of Egypt, Qatar and the United States. Turkey also joined the consultations. On Thursday, the parties to the conflict signed an agreement on the first stage of the peace plan previously presented by Trump. On Friday, the Israeli military said that the ceasefire agreement in Gaza entered into force on October 10 at noon Moscow time, and the troops "took up positions along the updated lines of deployment.".