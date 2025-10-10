US to send 200 troops to Israel to monitor ceasefire in Gaza Strip — news agency

WASHINGTON, October 10. /TASS/. The US will send about 200 servicemen to Israel to provide support and monitor compliance with the ceasefire agreements in the Gaza Strip, Associated Press reported, citing sources in the US administration.

According to the news agency, the international mission will include servicemen from US partner countries, as well as representatives of non-governmental organizations and private companies. The agency's sources noted that the US leadership is setting up a "civil-military coordination center" in Israel that will oversee the delivery of humanitarian aid to the Gaza Strip and provide logistical and security assistance.

Reuters, in turn, reported that US servicemen will not be stationed directly in the Palestinian enclave itself. According to the news agency’s sources, the international mission will include servicemen from Egypt, Qatar, Turkey, and possibly the UAE.

On October 9, US President Donald Trump announced that Israel and Hamas had reached agreements on the first stage of a peace plan following negotiations in Egypt. According to him, this stage involves the release of all hostages in the near future and the withdrawal of Israeli troops to an agreed line within the Gaza Strip. Trump emphasized that the first steps have been taken "towards a strong, durable and everlasting peace."