TBILISI, October 10. /TASS/. After hostilities began in Ukraine in 2022, an ambassador from a Western country suggested that Georgia start a war with Russia, "hold out for 10 days, and then switch to guerrilla warfare," Tbilisi mayor Kakha Kaladze told reporters.

"The ambassador of one of the [Western] countries met with the country's prime minister and said: 'You start [the war], you will be provided with military equipment. The main thing is to hold out for ten days, and then switch to guerrilla warfare," Kaladze, who also serves as the secretary general of the ruling Georgian Dream - Democratic Georgia party, said.

According to him, Irakli Garibashvili was prime minister at the time. Kaladze did not specify which country's ambassador had suggested that Georgia go to war.

On February 25, 2022, Garibashvili announced that he did not plan to impose sanctions against Russia, citing national interests as the reason. In early March 2024, Vladimir Zelensky recalled Ukraine's ambassador from Tbilisi due to the Georgian government's stance on sanctions. The government's decision was also criticized by the opposition, who accused the authorities of cooperating with Russia. In addition, the ruling party's leadership often accused Ukrainian authorities and certain European politicians of attempting to open a second front on Georgian territory. They believe that certain forces intend to provoke Russia into conducting parallel military operations there.