UN ignores Russia on Bucha issue due to confidentiality principles — spokesman

UNITED NATIONS, October 10. /TASS/. The UN cannot share with Russia the information it has on the Bucha provocation due to restrictions imposed by the principle of confidentiality, Secretary General's spokesman Stephane Dujarric said at a briefing.

"On Bucha, I can tell you [that] this is a topic that is often raised in the discussions between the Russian Federation and the Secretary General. It was raised by [Russian] Foreign Minister [Sergey] Lavrov just a few weeks ago. There is information that we have, and there is information that we do not have, which we clearly cannot provide. There is information that the UN has, which is information that the Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights has. They have certain ways to proceed with that kind of information. They are guided by a set of important principles, which includes ensuring informed consent and respecting confidentiality," Dujarric said in response to a TASS question. "They only publish or share information with the explicit consent of the victims and witnesses," the spokesman emphasized.