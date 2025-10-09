US, West increasing pressure on Russia to reach settlement on Ukraine — Trump

WASHINGTON, October 9. /TASS/. The US and Western countries in general are increasing pressure on Russia in order to reach a settlement in the Ukraine crisis, US President Donald Trump said, replying to journalists’ questions at the beginning of a meeting with his Finnish counterpart Alexander Stubb in the White House.

"We're stepping up the pressure. We're stepping it up together. We're all stepping it up," Trump said, replying to a question on the matter. "NATO has been great," the US president added noting that the US is "selling a lot of weapons to NATO, and that's going, I guess, to Ukraine, for the most part." "That's up to them, but they're buying weapons from the US," he added.