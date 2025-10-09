China adds 14 Western defense firms to its list of unreliable organizations

BEIJING, October 9. /TASS/. Chinese authorities have added 14 defense industry companies from the United States and several other Western countries to their list of unreliable organizations, the Chinese Ministry of Commerce announced.

As specified in the statement, the companies added to the list are US-based Dedrone by Axon, DZYNE Technologies, Elbit Systems of America, LLC, Epirus, Inc., AeroVironment, Inc., Exelis Inc., Alliant Techsystems Operations LLC, Teledyne FLIR, LLC, VSE Corporation, Cubic Global Defense, Recorded Future, Inc., the UK-based BAE Systems, Inc., the Canadian-based Halifax International Security Forum, and TechInsights Inc., also headquartered in Canada, along with its subsidiaries, including in Europe, the Republic of Korea, and Japan.

According to the ministry, these measures are taken to protect China's sovereignty and development interests, in accordance with national laws on foreign trade, national security, and countering foreign sanctions. These entities are banned from trading with China and investing in the People's Republic of China's economy. Furthermore, companies and individuals in China are prohibited from entering into transactions with these defense firms, which China has deemed unreliable, from developing cooperation with them, or from providing them with data and confidential information. This decision takes effect upon announcement.